Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Cagliari LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus and Cagliari will face-off in the Serie A action on Sunday. The reigning champions will have the home advantage against the tricky opponent. Currently at the fifth spot, they have won three games out of seven, while the remaining four ended in draws. They would certainly like to improve their record here.

At the end of Round 7, Cagliari also have three wins, but have lost on three other occasions and thus occupy the eleventh place with 10 points. They have, however, won three of the last four games, which should be a sign for Juventus.

Historically, Juventus lead their head-to-head with a 44-15 record out of the 89 times they have met. But their last encounter went in the favour of Cagliari with a 2-0 win. All things said, it will be a tough task for Cagliari to beat Juventus in their home.

Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Cagliari: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus will miss their two key defenders, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, as they are out with muscular problems. Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro may feature in the playing eleven as they have resumed training. Federico Chiesa and Aaron Ramsey remain doubtful for the upcoming game.

For Cagliari, Zito Luvumbo, Simone Pinna, Giuseppe Ciocci and Luca Ceppitelli will not be taking the field.

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny (GK) Merih Demiral, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Cuadrado, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata

Cagliari possible starting line-up: Alessio Cragno (GK), Gabriele Zappa, Diego Godin, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Razvan Marin, Marko Rog, Nahitan Nandez, Adam Ounas, Giovanni Simeone, Joao Pedro

What time will the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Cagliari kick-off?

The Serie A 2020-21 game between Juventus vs Cagliari will kick off at 1:15 am IST on Sunday, November 22, at the Juventus Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Cagliari match?

Juventus vs Cagliari and all other matches of Serie A will air live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD in India.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Cagliari fixture?

Fans can catch the live stream of the Juventus vs Cagliari match on SonyLIV. They can also get live score updates from the Twitter handles of both teams.