Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Hellas Verona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Juventus will play their next Serie A fixture against Hellas Verona, hosting them at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Monday, October 26. The hosts have an upper hand here, defeating Verona in three of the last four outing when the two came head-to-head against each other at Serie A fixtures.

Verona are just are behind Juventus in the points table, however there is just a difference of a point between the two teams. After an impressive 1-0 win against Parma on October 4, the team had a 0-0 draw against Genoa in their latest Serie A outing.

The defending champions, on the other hand, have had two draws in four games so far. They are trying their best to match the pace with early table-toppers AC Milan. After having a 1-1 draw against Crotone in the last Serie A fixture on October 18, Juventus gained their momentum after defeating Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League group stage outing by 2-0. Their biggest drawback at the moment is the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be out of the game after testing COVID-19 positive for the second time.

The Serie A Juventus vs Hellas Verona outing will take place on 1.15am IST.

Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Hellas Verona: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus will be without Federico Chiesa as he got a red card last week. There are chances that Giorgio Chiellini might be replaced by Merih Demiral. Cristiano Ronaldo and Weston McKennie will be missing this match as they continue to be in quarantine.

Hellas Verona’s Mert Cetin, Andrea Danzi and Marco Benassi will not be seen on the field since they are presently injured. Koray Gunter and Antonin Barak too will be out as they are still self-isolating.

Serie A 2020-21 Juventus possible starting lineup vs Hellas Verona: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Demiral; Cuadrado, Arthur, Bentancur, Frabotta; Ramsey, Dybala; Morata

Serie A 2020-21 Hellas Verona possible starting lineup against Juventus: Silvestri; Empereur, Ceccherini, Lovato; Faraoni, Ilic, Tameze, Lazovic; Colley, Zaccagni; Di Carmine

Where to watch the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Hellas Verona match live in India (TV channels)?

Juventus will be hosting Hellas Verona in the Monday fixture of Serie A 2020-21 at 1:15 am on October 26. The match will be telecasted in India on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD channels.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Hellas Verona match live streaming?

Live streaming for the Serie A Juventus vs Hellas Verona match will be available on Sony LIV for people in India.