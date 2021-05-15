Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the upcoming game of Serie A 2020-21, Juventus will host Inter Milan in the Derby d’Italia on Saturday. The marquee fixture this weekend will be played at the Allianz Stadiumin Turin and is scheduled to start at 09:30 PM IST.Juventus enter this game after a brilliant 3-1 win over Sassuolo on Thursday. The Bianconeri are currently placed fifth in the Serie A league standings and cannot afford to drop any more points if they want to finish in the top four.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, enter this game with four consecutive wins in this season, including the last one against AS Roma with a score of 3-1. The Nerazzurri are currently at the top spot of the points table with a tally of 88 points to their name.

Juventus will be rooting to avenge 0-2 loss in the reverse fixture played in January earlier this year. Whereas, Inter Milan will look to extend their winning streak and breach the 90-point mark.

Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Antonio Conte will be unable to field Aleksandar Kolarov, Arturo Vidal due to injuries.Andrea Pirlo has a full fit squad at his disposal as no injury cases have been reported for Juventus.

Juventus probable starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Milan probable starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK); Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan De Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Achraf Hakimi; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

What time is the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST at Allianz Stadium, in Turin.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan match?

Most of the Serie A 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Sony Network.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Inter Milan fixture?

Live streaming will also be available on its digital application SonyLIV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here