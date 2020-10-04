Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Napoli Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Defending champions Juventus will roll out the carpet for table-toppers Napoli on Monday, October 5, in the upcoming Serie A 2020-2021 match. The Serie A 2020-2021 Juventus vs Napoli will be played at the Allianz Stadium. In the previous encounter, Juventus held Roma to a 2-2 draw whereas Napoli thrashed Geona 6-0.

Napoli are leading the chart with six points from two matches. On the other side, Juventus are sixth with four points next to their name.

The Serie A 2020-2021 Juventus vs Napoli fixture will kick off at 12:15 am.

Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Napoli: Team News, Injury Update

The Old Lady will once again miss defender Matthijs de Ligt due to shoulder surgery. While forward Federico Bernardeschi is expected to miss the Sunday night fixture due to thigh issue. Joining him on the treatment table is defender Alex Sandro. Meanwhile, midfielder Adrien Rabiot will be seen on the suspension bench.

As for Napoli, skipper Lorenzo Insigne will not travel with the side for the upcoming outing. Meanwhile, midfielder Piotr Zieliński has tested positive for coronavirus. The 26-year-old midfielder has currently self-isolated himself.

Serie A 2020-21 Juventus possible starting lineup vs Napoli: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Arthur, Frabotta; Ramsey; Kulusevski, Ronaldo

Serie A 2020-21 Napoli possible starting lineup against Juventus: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Ruiz, Demme; Elmas, Mertens, Lozano; Osimhen

Where to watch the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Napoli match live in India (TV channels)?

Juventus will be hosting Napoli in the Monday fixture of Serie A 2020-21 at 12.15 am on October 5. The match will be telecast in India on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD channels.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Napoli match live streaming?

Live streaming for the Juventus vs Napoli match will be available on Sony LIV for people in India.