Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sampdoria Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

In the opening week of Serie A 2020-21, defending champions Juventus will welcome Sampdoria. While the Old Lady lifted the Italian league trophy for the ninth consecutive time, the visitors were in poor shape in the 2019-2020 season. The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sampdoria match will take place at Juventus Stadium or the Allianz Stadium on September 21.

Juventus’ legendary former midfielder Andrea Pirlo has been given the helm of the Turin side this season and the setting for his first match is anything but difficult. Sampdoria had a disappointing finish in 2019-20 Serie A with settling at the 15th spot. After conceding 20 defeats in total 38 matches of the league, Sampdoria had to experience their worst ranking in the last four seasons.

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sampdoria will kick-off at 12.15 am in the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sampdoria: Team News, Injury Update

The home side looks to be at the benefit for Monday’s game but they will have to play without Argentine Paulo Dybala and Dutch Matthijs de Ligt. Apart from them, Federico Bernardeschi is also a doubt for this game.

The visitors will have Kristoffer Askildsen sidelined due to suspension. Also, Felice D'Amico has an injury. No other major change seems likely.

Serie A 2020-21 possible starting lineup of Juventus against Sampdoria: Wojciech Szczesny, Merih Demiral, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur, Rodrigo Bentancur, Alex Sandro, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dejan Kulusevski

Serie A 2020-21 possible starting lineup of Sampdoria vs Juventus: Emil Audero, Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley, Maya Yoshida, Tommaso Augello, Fabio Depaoli, Morten Thorsby, Jakub Jankto, Albin Ekdal, Federico Bonazzoli, Fabio Quagliarella

Where to watch the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sampdoria match live in India (TV channels)?

Juventus will be hosting Sampdoria in the Monday fixture of Serie A 2020-21 at 12.15 am on September 21 (Monday). The Spanish League 2020-21 Juventus vs Sampdoria match will be held at Juventus Stadium. The La Liga Juventus vs Sampdoria will be telecast in India on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD channels.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sampdoria match live streaming?

Live streaming for the Juventus vs Sampdoria match will be available on Sony LIV for people in India.