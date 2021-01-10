Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sassuolo LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will host Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday and they will look to continue their fine start to the new year. They started 2021 with a resounding 4-1 thrashing of Udinese, the reigning Serie A champions then shunted away AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro.

Juventus have traditionally dominated this fixture as they have won 11 games from 15 matches.

Sassuolo have been a side in form as they have caused plenty of problems to a number of rivals in Serie A in the recent matches.

Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sassuolo: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus will be without Alvaro Morata, Juan Cuadrado, and Alex Sandro, all of whom are currently injured.

For Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi, Fillipo Romagna, and Federico Ricci will not be able to feature for this match as they are injured.

Juventus vs Sassuolo Probable Lineup

Juventus Probable Line up: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Gianluca Frabotta; Federico Chiesa, Adrian Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Sassuolo Probable Line up: Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Kaan Ayhan, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Gregoire Defrel, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga; Francesco Caputo

When is the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sassuolo?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sassuolo will take place on 11th January 2021.

What are the timings of the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sassuolo?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sassuolo will start on 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sassuolo being played?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sassuolo will be played at Allianz Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Serie A 2020-21 Allianz Stadium?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A 2020-21 Allianz Stadium in India. The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sassuolo will be LIVE on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sassuolo?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Sassuolo live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.