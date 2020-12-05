Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Torino LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Italian champions Juventus, who are unbeaten in their last seven games, will look to continue their winning streak when they take on Torino that are currently 18th in Serie A points table. The Italian giants are fourth in the table after they have drawn five of their last nine games.

Torino, on the other hand, have a mountain to climb as they have had a torrid start to their campaign. They have won one of their first nine games and have scored 16 goals so far.

Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Torino team news, injury updates

For Juventus, Merih Demiral is a doubtful starter. Giorgio Chiellini, however, should be fit for Saturday. Alvaro Morata too misses out after he picked up a red card in their last fixture against Benevento.

Torino, however, will head into Saturday's game with no new injury concerns. Amer Gojak, Sasa Lukic and Samir Ujkani continue to miss after they tested positive for COVID in November.

Juventus vs Torino Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur, Federico Bernardeschi; Paulo Dybala; Cristiano Ronaldo

Torino Predicted XI: Salvatore Sirigu; Ricardo Rodrigues, Lyanco, Gleison Bremer; Cristian Ansaldi, Karol Linetty, Tomas Rincon, Soualiho Meite, Wilfried Singo; Andrea Belotti, Simone Zaza

When is the Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus vs Torino?

The Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus vs Torino will take place on December 5, 2020.

What are the timings of Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus vs Torino?

The Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus vs Torino will start at 22:30 IST.

Where is the Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus vs Torino being played?

The Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus vs Torino will be played at Allianz Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus vs Torino?

The Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus vs Torino be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus vs Torino?

The Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus vs Torino live stream will be available on Sony Liv for premium users in India.