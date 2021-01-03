Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will welcome Udinese on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture. They come into the match after a shocking 3-0 loss to Cesare Prandelli's Fiorentina nine days ago. The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

Udinese, on the other hand, went down 2-0 to Filippo Inzaghi's Benevento on Thursday at the Stadio Friuli.

The two clubs locked horns against each other back in July last year, with Udinese beating Juventus 2-1.

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese will kick off at 1:30 am.

Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus do not have any injury concerns – Andrea Pirlo will have a fully-fit squad at his disposal. But Juan Cuadrado serves a suspension.

Udinese manager Luca Gotti, on the other hand, will not be avail the services of Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu, left-back Thomas Ouwejan, as well as striker Stefano Okaka due to injury.

Juventus vs Udinese Probable starting line-up

Juventus Probable starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Udinese Probable starting line-up: Juan Musso, Hidde ter Avest, Kevin Bonifazi, Samir, Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo De Paul, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Marvin Zeegelaar, Kevin Lasagna, Ignacio Pussetto

When is the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese match?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese will take place on January 4.

What are the timings of the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese will start on 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese being played?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese in India. The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese will be LIVE on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese?

The Serie A 2020-21 Juventus vs Udinese live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.