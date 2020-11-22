Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Table-toppers AC Milan will be travelling to Napoli for their upcoming Serie A 2020-21 fixture on Monday, November 23. The Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs AC Milan will be played at the Stadio San Paolo. In the previous week, Napoli were up against Bologna and they won the match 1-0. Currently, Napoli are on the 3rd slot with 14 points from seven games. AC Milan, however, are leading the chart with 17 points from seven games. The side will eye to further strengthen their position on the points table. In their last game, AC Milan drew 2- with Verono.

Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will miss the upcoming game due to a shoulder injury.

As for AC Milan, Rafael Leao is the only absentee.

Serie A 2020-21 Napoli possible starting line-up sv AC Milan: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui; Ruiz, Bakayoko; Lozano, Elmas, Insigne; Mertens

Serie A 2020-21 AC Milan possible starting line-up vs Napoli: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

What time will the Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs AC Milan kick-off?

The Serie A 2020-21 game between Napoli vs AC Milan will kick off at 1:15 am IST on Monday, November 23, at the Stadio San Paolo.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs AC Milan match?

Napoli vs AC Milan and all other matches of Serie A will air live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD in India.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs AC Milan fixture?

Fans can catch the live stream of the Napoli vs AC Milan match on SonyLIV. They can also get live score updates from the Twitter handles of both teams.