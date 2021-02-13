Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Napoli will welcome Juventus in Serie A on Saturday as the pressure builds on Gennaro Gattuso in the Napoli after they went down to Atalanta in the Coppa Italia. They are currently at the sixth position and are one win away from the top four position.

Andrea Pirlo's side, on the other hand, have been a side in great form and they are unbeaten in all competitions as they have not lost their seven games across all competitions, winning six of them.

This is a very important match for Gattuso, and a loss against Juventus on Saturday might finally seal his fate.

The Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Juventus game is scheduled to kick off at 10.30 pm IST.

The Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Napoli will be without the services of Elseid Hysaj and Diego Demme who were both were injured earlier this week. Apart from them, Kalidou Koulibaly and Faouzi Ghoulam contracted coronavirus earlier this month and will not be involved in this game.

Juventus, on the other hand, will welcome back Paulo Dybala from injury, although the Argentine probably won't play a big role in the match on Saturday. Arthur will not be in the squad as he missed out on the Juventus' semi-final clash against Inter Milan due to a fever.

Napoli possible starting line-up: David Ospina; Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Amir Rrahmani, Giovani Di Lorenzo; Piotr Zielinski, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Lorenzo Insigne, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Danilo; Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado; Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo

What time will the Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Juventus kick-off?

The Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Juventus match will kick off at 10:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 14, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Juventus match?

The Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Juventus match will telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Juventus fixture?

The Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Juventus match will be streamed on Sony LIV in India.