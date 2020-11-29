Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Roma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Napoli are all set to welcome Roma to the Stadio San Paolo in what is expected to be a high-octane encounter of the Serie A on Sunday. Napoli did win their Europa League match over Croatian side HNK Rijeka on Thursday but their last league match was not a success having lost to AC Milan 0-2.

This has been an emotional week for Napoli with their club legend and maestro Diego Maradona passing away this week. A win against Roma at home will be all the more special this weekend.

Roma was also playing in Europe on Thursday and managed to prevail over Romanian side CFR Cluj 2-0. The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago in the reverse fixture when Napoli beat Roma 2-1.

Serie A 2020-21 Napoli vs Roma: Team News, Injury Update

Napoli will be without the services of few players for this game. Centre-back Amir Rrahmani, right-back Elseid Hysaj and striker Victor Osimhen are all ruled out owing to injuries. Also, Tiemoue Bakayoko is serving suspension for this game.

Roma will miss defenders Roger Ibanez, Marash Kumbulla as well as left-back Davide Santon. Midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo and defender Chris Smalling are unlikely to feature in this match too

Predicted Lineups for Serie A, Napoli vs Roma

Napoli Predicted XI: Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano; Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

Roma Predicted XI: Antonio Mirante; Juan Jesus, Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini, Rick Karsdorp; Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola; Pedro, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Borja Mayoral

When is the Serie A match between Napoli vs Roma?

The Serie A match between Napoli vs Roma will take place on Monday, November 30

What are the timings of Serie A match between Napoli vs Roma?

The tantalising encounter between Napoli vs Roma will start at 01:15 AM IST.

Where is the Serie A match between Napoli vs Roma being played?

This tie will be played at Napoli’s homeground Stadio San Paolo.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Serie A match between Napoli vs Roma?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. The Serie A match between Napoli vs Roma will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Thursday.

Where can you live stream the Serie A match between Napoli vs Roma?

The Serie A match between Napoli vs Roma live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.