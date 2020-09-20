Serie A 2020-21 Parma vs Napoli Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Parma will be taking on Napoli in a Serie A game on September 20 at Stadio Ennio Tardini. The Parma vs Napoli Italian Serie A fixture will start at 4 pm, Indian Standard Time (IST).

In the previous season Napoli finished at the seventh position, registering their worst performance in the last 11 years. On the other hand Parma sealed the 11th spot, improving their position from 2018-19 season. In the Serie A 2018-19, Parma was at the 14th place.

Parma have won three out of their four pre-season games they have played, while Napoli have won both their pre-season matches.

Serie A 2020-21 Parma vs Napoli: Team News

Parma’s attacker Dejan Kulusevski will not be playing as he has joined Juventus. They have, however, no major injury concerns for the upcoming game. Although Gervinho is scrambling for a spot, Andreas Cornelius will retain his position in the team.

Manchester City-linked Kalidou Koulibaly will be seen in action for Napoli. Elseid Hysaj will be playing in place of Mario Rui, who has undergone knee surgery. Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne are expected to join the side.

Serie A 2020-21 Parma possible starting lineup vs Napoli: Sepe; Laurini, Alves, Gagliolo, Darmian; Grassi, Kurtic; Hernani, Inglese, Karamoh; Cornelius

Serie A 2020-21 Napoli possible starting lineup vs Parma: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Fabian, Demme, Zielinski; Osimhen, Mertens, Insigne

Where to watch Serie A 2020-21 Parma vs Napoli match live in India (TV channels)?

Parma will host Napoli at 4 pm on Sunday, September 20. The Serie A match between Parma vs Napoli will be played at Stadio Ennio Tardini. The Serie A Parma vs Napoli game live telecast will be available on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2020-21 Parma vs Napoli match live streaming?

Serie A 2020-21 Parma vs Napoli live stream will be available on Sony LIV.