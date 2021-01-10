Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Roma will welcome Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in the much-anticipated Serie A fixture on Sunday. This match will see some of the most in-form players in the league against each other as Inter's Romelu Lukaku and Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan lock horns against one another.

Both the sides met each other in July 2020, and this match at the Stadio Olimpico ending in a 2-2 draw.

Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Roma will not be able to avail the services of Nicolò Zaniolo, who has been a long-term absentee. Also, Riccardo Calafiori and Pedro are also not expected to be available in this Sunday match.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, will be without Danilo D'Ambrosio who suffered a knee injury in their previous outing that will keep him out for some time. Apart from him, Andrea Pinamonti and Matias Vecino's remains doubtful for this fixture.

Roma vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdorp, Gonzalo Villar, Jordan Veretout, Bruno Peres; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Borja Mayoral

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Arturo Vidal, Nicolo Barella, Ashley Young, Marcelo Brozović; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

When is the Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Inter Milan?

The Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Inter Milan will take place on 10th January 2021.

What are the timings of the Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Inter Milan?

The Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Inter Milan will start on 05:00 PM IST.

Where is the Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Inter Milan being played?

The Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Inter Milan will be played at Stadio Olimpico.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Inter Milan?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Inter Milan in India. The Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Inter Milan will be LIVE on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Inter Milan?

The Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.