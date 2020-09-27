Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Italian champions Juventus will be visiting Rome on Sunday to play against AS Roma in a Serie A 2020-2021 match. The match will be played at the Studio Olimpico, Roma's homeground.

Both the teams have only played one match till now in the league. Roma has been on the losing side while Juventus has been on the winning side.

Roma lost the match against Verona last week. Juventus, under new coach Andrea Pirlo, have started the title defence on a good note with a victory against Sampdoria.

Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo is out with a knee injury. Diego Perotti may also not feature because of his thigh strain. Juventus will be without Matthijs de Ligt, Federico Bernardeschi for this match at least. Left back Alex Sandro may also miss out due to a muscular problem.

Serie A 2020-21 Roma possible starting lineup against Juventus: Mirante; Mancini, Ibanez, Kumbulla; Karsdorp, Veretout, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Mkhitaryan, Pedro; Dzeko

Serie A 2020-21 Juventus possible starting lineup vs Roma: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, McKennie, Rabiot, Frabotta; Ramsey; Kulusevski, Ronaldo

Where to watch the Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Juventus match live in India (TV channels)?

Roma will be hosting Juventus in the Monday fixture of Serie A 2020-21 at 12.15 am on September 28. The match will be telecast in India on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD channels.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2020-21 Roma vs Juventus match live streaming?

Live streaming for the Roma vs Juventus match will be available on Sony LIV for people in India.