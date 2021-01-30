Serie A 2020-21 Sampdoria vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In-form Juventus will take on Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A this weekend. The reigning champions have been in great form ever since their loss to Inter Milan 10 days ago and they have won, each of the net three games.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, have been rather poor and they are currently languishing in the middle of the standings in 10th with eight victories from 18 games.

However, they have been brilliant against the big sides and they have beaten Lazio, Atalanta, and more recently, Inter Milan.

Juventus have traditionally dominated this fixture and they have won 20 out of the 33 games.

The Serie A 2020-21 Sampdoria vs Juventus game is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Serie A 2020-21 Sampdoria vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Sampdoria’s striker Manolo Gabbiadini, defenders Lorenzo Tonelli and Alex Ferrari will be seen on the injury bench.

On the other hand, there are no visible injury concerns for Andrea Pirlo's side. Having said this, Dejan Kulusevski is still unavailable for the clash after picking up his fifth booking of the season. He will serve a one-game ban.

Sampdoria possible starting line-up: Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tomasso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Adrien Silva, Morten Thorsby, Gaston Ramirez; Keite Balde, Fabio Quagliarella

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojceich Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo; Weston McKennie, Arthur, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa; Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata

What time will the Serie A 2020-21 Sampdoria vs Juventus kick-off?

The Serie A 2020-21 Sampdoria vs Juventus match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, January 30, at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Sampdoria vs Juventus match?

The Serie A 2020-21 Sampdoria vs Juventus match will telecast on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) in India.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Sampdoria vs Juventus fixture?

The Serie A 2020-21 Sampdoria vs Juventus match will be streamed on Sony LIV in India.