Serie A 2020-21 Sassuolo vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In-form Sassuolo will take on Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan at the Mapei Stadium on Saturday, November 28, in a Serie A encounter.

Second placed Sassuolo are sitting three points ahead of their distinguished visitors in the Serie A points table. They remain unbeaten in the league so far, having won five games and three draws out of the eight. Sassuolo head into the weekend fixture on the back of a 2-0 win against ninth placed Verona.

While, Inter Milan has had an inconsistent season so far and will need to be at their best this weekend. The Nerazzurri’s recent shocking 2-0 midweek loss to Real Madrid has seriously dealt a big blow to their future in Europe this season. In the Italian league, they are currently sitting at fifth spot with 15 points, four wins, three draws and a loss.

Inter Milan and Sassuolo have met on 14 occasions in recent times. The team from Milan has won seven times while Sassuolo was victorious in five. The previous match between the two sides ended up in a 4-3 win for Inter Milan. The Serie A 2020-21 game between Sassuolo vs Inter Milan will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

Serie A 2020-21 Sassuolo vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Sassuolo has a considerable list of injured players and will have to do without Lukas Haraslin, Filippo Romagna, Gregoire Defrel, and Francesco Caputo this weekend.

Inter Milan will have to do without Stefano Sensi and Matias Vecino are currently injured, while Daniele Padelli, Marcelo Brozovic, and Aleksandar Kolarov have tested positive for coronavirus .

Sassuolo possible starting line-up: Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Jeremy Toljan; Maxime Lopez, Manuel Locatelli; Jeremie Boga, Filip Duricic, Domenico Berardi; Giacomo Raspadori

Inter Milan possible starting line-up: Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Andrea Ranocchia, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Arturo Vidal, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

What time will the Serie A 2020-21 Sassuolo vs Inter Milan kick-off?

The Serie A 2020-21 game between Sassuolo vs Inter Milan will kick off at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday, November 28, at the Mapei Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Sassuolo vs Inter Milan match?

Sony will broadcast the Serie A 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. Serie A 2020-21 Sassuolo vs Inter Milan will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Sassuolo vs Inter Milan fixture?

Serie A 2020-21 Sassuolo vs Inter Milan match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.