Serie A 2020-21 Sassuolo vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus will aim to move from their humiliating 0-3 defeat to AC Milan, when they will face Sassuolo on Thursday at the Citta del Tricolore Stadium.On the other hand, Sassuolo are coming into the match after an impressive 2-1 win over Genoa and will look to continue their winning momentum.Roberto De Zerbi’s unit continued their form against Genoa as goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Domenico Berardi in both half guided them to a 2-1 win.

With their win over Genoa, Sassuolo have extended their unbeaten streak to six games.The last time Neroverdi’s were outsmarted, it was way back in April at the hands of Inter Milan 2-1. And since then’s, Sassuolo have registered five victories and one draw.

Serie A 2020-21 Sassuolo vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Roberto De Zerbi will miss the services of Filippo Romagna, who has been sidelined with a knee injury. Jeremie Boga is also doubtful as he is not fully fit. However, Sassuolo will have the services of Marlon Santos. He missed Saussuolo last match after picking a red card against Atalanta.

On the other hand, Juve boss Andrea Pirlo will have the services of his full squad.

Sassulo vs Juventus Probable XIs:

Sassuolo Predicted XI: Andrea Consigli (GK); Gianmarco Ferrari, Rogerio, Vlad Chiriches, Jeremy Toljan; Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang; Filip Djuricic, Hamed Traore, Domenico Berardi; Giacomo Raspadori

Juventus Predicted XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

What time is the Serie A 2020-21 Sassuolo vs Juventus kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST on May 13 at the MAPEI Stadium - Citta del Tricolore.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Sassuolo vs Juventus match?

The live broadcast of the Sassuolo vs Juventus match will be available on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Sassuolo vs Juventus fixture?

The live stream will be available on the Sony Liv app.

