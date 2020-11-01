Serie A 2020-21 Spezia vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Reigning Italian League Champions Juventus will travel to the Orogel Stadium Dino Manuzzi in Cessna to play against hosts Spezia on Sunday, November 1. The match will commence at 7:30 pm, IST. Both sides are heading on the back of draws from their last two Serie A games. Juventus had a depressing start this season with successive draws from their previous three fixtures. Whereas, newly promoted Spezia had a great start with a 2-0 win against Udinese and two 2-2 draws against Florentina and Parma.

Even though Andrea Pirlo's side remains unbeaten in their last five fixtures, three draws and two wins have seen them slip to the fifth position in the Serie A standings. Spezia who are currently ranked 14th in the league standings even though had surprised many with their win against Udinese, have fared poorly against top-tier teams. Spezia suffered 3-0 defeats against AC Milan and Sassuolo.

The 2020-21 Serie A campaign being the first for Spezia they have encountered Juventus only on few occasions in the past. The two met in Serie B on two occasions in the 2006-07 season when Juventus was demoted to the second division following a scandal. In that season Spezia drew a home game and went on to register a 3-2 win over Juventus.

Serie A 2020-21 Spezia vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Spezia have a long list of injuries with Juan Ramos, Jeroen Zoet, Andrej Galabinov and Elio Capradossi not expected back before the international break. Guiseppe Mastinu, Gennaro Acampora and Federico Mattiello remain doubtful. Juventus have no injuries to worry about and are over the moon with the availability of their lucky talisman Cristiano Ronaldo who has tested negative for Covid-19.

Spezia possible starting line-up: Ivan Provedel; Salvador Ferrer, Claudio Terzi, Julian Chabot, Cristian Dell-Orco; Paolo Bartolomei, Tommaso Pobega, Luca Mora; Kevin Agudelo, M'Bala Nzola, Emmanuel Gyasi

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini; Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata

What time will the Serie A 2020-21 Spezia vs Juventus kick-off?

The Serie A 2020-21 game between Spezia vs Juventus will kick off at 12:45 am IST on Monday, November 2, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Spezia vs Juventus match?

Sony will broadcast the Serie A 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. Serie A 2020-21 Spezia vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Spezia vs Juventus fixture?

Serie A 2020-21 Spezia vs Juventus match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.