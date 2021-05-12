Serie A 2020-21 Torino vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Fresh off an emphatic 3-0 win over Juventus at Turin, top-four chasing AC Milan now hope to claim back-to-back wins in the Serie A when they meet a still struggling Torino at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Thursday. The match is scheduled to start at 12:15 AM IST.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Hellas Verona last time out and will aim to quickly return to winning ways in the Italian league, while the visitors kept their hopes for a top four finish alive when they claimed an emphatic 3-1 victory over defending champions Juventus to climb to third in the standings. The wins also pipped them level on points with second-place Atalanta and two points above Napoli.

The Rossoneri despite floundering in their title challenge, have enjoyed a stellar campaign. Meanwhile, Torino have struggled for results for most of the season, resulting in their poor league position. And considering the class and quality in both squads, AC Milan are sure to cruise to a comfortable win.

Serie A 2020-21 Torino vs. AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Stefano Pioli will be unable to field star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, due to an injury in the game against Juventus, while Brahim Diaz’s availability is doubtful. Alexis Saelemaekers will also miss the game due to accumulated yellow card bookings.

On the other hand, Davide Nicola will have to cope without the services of Nicola Murru, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. While Nicolas N’Koulou will sit out this tie due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Torino probable starting line-up: Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Sasa Lukic, Cristian Ansaldi; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Juventus probable starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rade Krunic; Raphael Leao

What time is the Serie A 2020-21 Torino vs. AC Milan kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, in Turin.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2020-21 Torino vs. AC Milan match?

Most of the Serie A 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Sony Network.

How can I stream the Serie A 2020-21 Torino vs. AC Milan fixture?

Live streaming will also be available on its digital application SonyLIV.

