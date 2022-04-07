Serie A 2021-22 Sampdoria vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will look to continue their good form on Saturday when they will take on a struggling Sampdoria in their next domestic match at Stadio Luigi Ferraris. In their most recent fixture, the Turin-based outfit defeated Spezia 1-0 last week to extend their winning streak in Italy’s top flight to 14 games. Juventus are now just seven points behind top-placed AC Milan with 10 more games to go in the 2021-22 season.

Sampdoria are sitting at the 15th spot on the Serie A table, four points ahead of the relegation zone, and will look to steal a point here as they are hoping to maintain their top-tier status.

The Serie A match between Sampdoria and Juventus will kick off at 10:30 pm (IST).

Serie A 2021-22 Sampdoria vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Sampdoria are set to welcome Kristoffer Askildsen and Vladyslav Supriaha back in the squad after the two missed home side’s games in the recent week due to injury. Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini are long term absentees and are expected to remain out here as well. Ronaldo Vieira is suffering from bronchitis and will have to prove his fitness for selection in this game.

Advertisement

Juventus boss Max Allegri will have his full-backs Mattia De Sciglio and Alex Sandro at his disposal over the weekend as the two have nursed their injuries and are raring to go. Veteran defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini will be sidelined again through injuries. Juve’s January signing Denis Zakaria is also expected to warm the bench. Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie and Kaio Jorge are long term injury victims while the participation of Paulo Dybala is also doubtful.

Sampdoria vs Juventus probable XI:

Sampdoria Predicted Starting XI: Falcone; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Thorsby, Ekdal, Candreva; Sensi; Caputo, Quagliarella

Juventus Predicted Starting XI: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Rugani, De Sciglio; Locatelli, Arthur, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Morata

What time will Sampdoria vs Juventus match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Sampdoria vs Juventus will be played on Saturday, March 12, at the Luigi Ferraris.

What TV channel will show Sampdoria vs Juventus match?

The Serie A match between Sampdoria vs Juventus will be televised on MTV.

How can I live stream Sampdoria vs Juventus fixture?

The match between Sampdoria and Juventus can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

Keywords: Sampdoria vs Juventus India Telecast, Sampdoria vs Juventus India Timing, Sampdoria vs Juventus Live Streaming, Sampdoria vs Juventus Match Timing in India, Sampdoria vs Juventus, Sampdoria vs Juventus H2h, Sampdoria vs Juventus Head To Head, Sampdoria vs Juventus Prediction, Sampdoria vs Juventus Serie S Matches Today, Sampdoria vs Juventus Serie A 2021-22 Live Streaming, Serie A 2021-22 Live Match, Serie A 2021-22

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.