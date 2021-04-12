sports

Serie A: Borja Mayoral Strike Keeps Roma in Touch with Top Four
1-MIN READ

Serie A: Borja Mayoral Strike Keeps Roma in Touch with Top Four

Roma's Borja Mayoral (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Roma's Borja Mayoral (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Borja Mayoral scored the only goal of the match as Roma beat Bologna to keep in touch with the top four in Serie A.

Borja Mayoral’s first-half strike earned AS Roma a 1-0 win over Bologna on Sunday, ensuring Paulo Fonseca’s side kept in touch with the top four in Serie A.

Bologna had plenty of chances to edge in front in the first half, but their wastefulness in front of goal proved costly as Mayoral broke clear on the counter before slotting home one minute before halftime.

The chances dried up for the visitors after the break, as Roma claimed a first league win in their last four games with ease.

The result kept seventh-placed Roma five points adrift of Napoli in fourth after 30 games played, while Bologna stayed 11th on 34 points.

first published:April 12, 2021, 08:36 IST