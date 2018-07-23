English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Serie A: Parma Striker Banned For Match Fixing, Club Handed Points Deduction
Parma striker Emanuele Calaio has been banned for two years for match fixing, while the Italian club will start the 2018-19 Serie A campaign with a five point deduction, the nation's soccer federation (FIGC) said on Monday.
(IMAGE: AFP)
Parma striker Emanuele Calaio has been banned for two years for match fixing, while the Italian club will start the 2018-19 Serie A campaign with a five point deduction, the nation's soccer federation (FIGC) said on Monday.
Italy's National Federal Court (TFN) imposed the sanctions after Calaio sent "suspicious messages" to some of his former team mates ahead of Spezia's Serie B match against Parma on May 18.
The 36-year-old Calaio has also been 20,000 euros ($23,446) for the incident.
Parma denied any wrongdoing and said they will appeal the ruling.
The match in question finished 2-0 to Parma, which ensured they finished second in the Serie B standings to return to Italy's top flight.
The club were relegated to Serie D after being declared bankrupt in 2015, but will return to Serie A after three consecutive promotions.
"Parma Calcio 1913 takes note of today's ruling from the National Federal Court with extreme disappointment," the club said in a statement.
"We believe that the sentence handed to our registered player Emanuele Calaio with respect to the facts that led to the legal process is abnormal, unjust and inconsistent with recent decisions made in sporting justice, considering the extremely heavy sanction applied to our club on the grounds of objective responsibility.
"We believe that Parma Calcio 1913's total lack of involvement in any unlawful behaviour will be recognised by the Federal Court of Appeal which we will approach in the shortest time possible in the hope of finding justice."
Also Watch
Italy's National Federal Court (TFN) imposed the sanctions after Calaio sent "suspicious messages" to some of his former team mates ahead of Spezia's Serie B match against Parma on May 18.
The 36-year-old Calaio has also been 20,000 euros ($23,446) for the incident.
Parma denied any wrongdoing and said they will appeal the ruling.
The match in question finished 2-0 to Parma, which ensured they finished second in the Serie B standings to return to Italy's top flight.
The club were relegated to Serie D after being declared bankrupt in 2015, but will return to Serie A after three consecutive promotions.
"Parma Calcio 1913 takes note of today's ruling from the National Federal Court with extreme disappointment," the club said in a statement.
"We believe that the sentence handed to our registered player Emanuele Calaio with respect to the facts that led to the legal process is abnormal, unjust and inconsistent with recent decisions made in sporting justice, considering the extremely heavy sanction applied to our club on the grounds of objective responsibility.
"We believe that Parma Calcio 1913's total lack of involvement in any unlawful behaviour will be recognised by the Federal Court of Appeal which we will approach in the shortest time possible in the hope of finding justice."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
-
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- At 16, Lakshya Sen is on Course to be the Next Big Thing in Indian Badminton
- The Bizarre Reason Why Shraddha Kapoor Wiped Out All of Her Instagram Photos & Videos
- Apple Still Expected to Become First Trillion-Dollar Company, But Amazon Makes it a Two Horse Race
- Indian-Origin Kid's Performance With a Harmonium at 'Voice Kids UK' is Out of This World
- Curious Case of a Jharkhand Village Where No One Has Ration Card
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...