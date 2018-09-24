English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Serie A: Roma's Crisis Deepens as Juventus Continue Winning Run
Roma's Serie A crisis deepened as they lost 2-0 away to Bologna at the weekend, and while a quick turnaround against on Wednesday might look desirable, it could be another potential banana skin for Eusebio di Francesco's side.
AS Roma. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Loading...
Roma's Serie A crisis deepened as they lost 2-0 away to Bologna at the weekend, and while a quick turnaround against on Wednesday might look desirable, it could be another potential banana skin for Eusebio di Francesco's side.
They will face second-from-bottom Frosinone, who battled bravely against a Juventus side seeking an eighth consecutive league title, holding out until Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 81st minute on the way to a 2-0 win.
The victory was the fifth in five games for Juventus, who top the table.
Roma, who have just a single victory and five points from their opening five games so far this season, were expected to make short work of a Bologna side that had not scored at all coming into Sunday's clash.
Instead they capitulated, leading Di Francesco to order his team back to their Trigoria training ground ahead of Wednesday's game as they seek a quick solution to their woes.
"Unfortunately, the answers that I did not get will lead me to make changes. We will see with a cool head. This team gives the feeling of having little defensive solidity," a rueful Di Francesco said following the defeat.
With a crucial derby against Lazio coming up on Saturday, the 49-year-old will be under pressure to come up with a plan to solve the defensive shakiness and the wastefulness in front of goal that has left his side in 14th place in the table.
Powered by two goals from enigmatic forward Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli's impressive 3-0 victory over Torino moved them up to second in the table, with coach Carlo Ancelotti winning plaudits for how his side has performed so far.
Roma's fellow early-season strugglers AC Milan looked like taking their second victory of the season, but a late goal by Emiliano Rigoni gave visitors Atalanta a share of the points in a 2-2 draw.
They will face second-from-bottom Frosinone, who battled bravely against a Juventus side seeking an eighth consecutive league title, holding out until Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 81st minute on the way to a 2-0 win.
The victory was the fifth in five games for Juventus, who top the table.
Roma, who have just a single victory and five points from their opening five games so far this season, were expected to make short work of a Bologna side that had not scored at all coming into Sunday's clash.
Instead they capitulated, leading Di Francesco to order his team back to their Trigoria training ground ahead of Wednesday's game as they seek a quick solution to their woes.
"Unfortunately, the answers that I did not get will lead me to make changes. We will see with a cool head. This team gives the feeling of having little defensive solidity," a rueful Di Francesco said following the defeat.
With a crucial derby against Lazio coming up on Saturday, the 49-year-old will be under pressure to come up with a plan to solve the defensive shakiness and the wastefulness in front of goal that has left his side in 14th place in the table.
Powered by two goals from enigmatic forward Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli's impressive 3-0 victory over Torino moved them up to second in the table, with coach Carlo Ancelotti winning plaudits for how his side has performed so far.
Roma's fellow early-season strugglers AC Milan looked like taking their second victory of the season, but a late goal by Emiliano Rigoni gave visitors Atalanta a share of the points in a 2-2 draw.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Immersive | From Ordinary Extra to Extraordinary: How BJP Broke the Kashmir Jinx
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Written Updates: First Captains of the Season Kriti and Roshmi Punished For Breaking House Rules
- Who Do You Think is Picture Perfect, Alia Bhatt or the Skies Behind Her?
- Brie Larson Had the Perfect Response to People Who Told Her to 'Smile More' in 'Captain Marvel' Trailer
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...