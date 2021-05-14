'Seriously?' Asks Batista as Rhea Ripley Defeats Asuka in WWE RAW Match

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans must have witnessed how Rhea Ripley aka The Nightmare defeated Asuka in the latest edition of WWE RAW where the two engaged in a singles match before the upcoming pay-per-view match. Former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista also known as Batista was clearly not happy with the match. Batista has always expressed his support for Asuka aka The Empress of Tomorrow.

Hence when WWE posted a clipping of Asuka and Rhea’s match on their Instagram handle, Batista was quick to react and commented, “Seriously? Jobbing out Asuka?”

Last year when Asuka won the Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase and received the RAW Women’s title from Becky Lynch, Batista had expressed his jubilation. The Hollywood actor and wrestler tweeted his reaction as Asuka was declared RAW Women’s Champion and wrote that she is his hero.

@WWEAsuka is my fucking hero! https://t.co/fkEIS2DMfa— The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 12, 2020

Now as she lost the RAW Women’s title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37, Asuka has been involved in a long tussle with The Nightmare and Charlotte Flair aka The Queen ever since.

On Sunday, the three wrestlers will come back to engage in a WrestleMania Backlash. The upcoming match will surely be an entertainer for the WWE fans as the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will present Asuka, Rhea and Charlotte in a Triple Threat with the RAW Women’s Title as the top prize for the winner.

The Nightmare, The Empress of Tomorrow and The Queen!Rhea Ripley vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair Wallpaper #WWE #WrestleManiaBacklash #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/scyB6fJGiS — Lucio Rodrigues (@LuRodriguesP1) May 6, 2021

It is no doubt that Batista has bet his money on Asuka and will continue to support her in the crucial match.

Asuka’s real name is Kanako Urai and she is a Japanese professional wrestler. In an Instagram post from April, Asuka had taken a dig at Charlotte and Rhea when she shared a meme featuring Godzilla and Kong. The two fictional characters were shown as Asuka’s two opponents. In the following section of the meme Asuka entered the scene as Shiba Inu Doge meme character and drove away the two.

Let us see if the upcoming match can turn this meme into reality.

