News18» News»Sports»Servania 2nd American This Week To Join Austria's St. Pölten
1-MIN READ

Servania 2nd American This Week To Join Austria’s St. Pölten

Brandon Servania became the second American midfielder acquired by Austrias St. Plten in two days.

The top tier team said Tuesday that Servania was being obtained on loan from Dallas in Major League Soccer.

Taylor Booth, 19, went on loan Monday from Bayern Munich to St. Plten.

A 21-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama, Servania spent 2018 with Tulsa in the second tier USL League Championship and the past two seasons with Dallas.

He played for the U.S. Under-20 team at the 2018 CONCACAF championship and made his senior national team debut against Costa Rica in January 2020.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


