Seth Rollins Does Not Understand Why WWE Fans Boo Him Now

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins during the first episode of Corey Graves' new podcast 'After the Bell', addressed the issue of fans turning on him in recent weeks. He spoke about it mere days after calling out wrestling fans for being disrespectful during a backstage promo, reported Comicbook.com.

The first instance of fans turning on the Universal Champ was seen during Hell in a Cell, when attendees to the pay-per-view started chanting for refunds and AEW after Rollins defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. It seems that the fans have had a change of heart, with them regularly booing Rollins indicating, perhaps that they would rather support Wyatt over him.

Rollins will be facing Bray Wyatt once again for the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

Speaking during the podcast, Rollins said that it is like one of those things where no one knows what the answer is adding that it is something that happens in all industries. He went on to say that it is a weird industry and that he does not even know what wrestling looks like anymore.

Rollins went on to exclaim he did not understand the criticism -- given his popularity even a year back -- adding that one could go back six months or a year and he was everybody's favourite. The same people, however, are now panning the pay per view and saying Rollins is not cool. The wrestling superstar added that he does not know what changed apart from the fact that he became what the fans wanted him to be and now they hate him for being that person.

Rollins added that the audience is "fickle" and that it feels "awful", going on to say that it is not a good feeling at all to go out and put one's body on the line and not be appreciated for it, according to the report.

Stating that he is one of the best in his job, he said that it hurts one's feelings when people do not like what one is doing, adding that it is a tough pill to swallow at times.

