Seth Rollins Reveals Why it is Easy to Hate WWE, Brock Lesnar and SummerSlam 2019

Seth Rollins, who recently lost his title to The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar, said why it is easy to hate WWE. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Rollins spoke on varied topics, including RAW Reunion to SummerSlam 2019 and why is it easy to hate WWE.

Speaking at the interview the WWE superstar revealed that he is excited to meet Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold at the upcoming Raw reunion.

He further revealed that nowadays it is cool to hate WWE. Rollins explained that WWE is like the "New York Yankees." According to Cageside Seats, he elaborated, "It's easy to hate the New England Patriots. We're those teams, we're the dynasty. It's easy to hate us, but we're still the most popular company in the world at what we do."

According to Rollins, WWE is so far beyond a wrestling company that it is easy for people to point their fingers at them and hate them.

"That's the cool thing to do, it makes perfect sense to me, it's how it's always been in sports and entertainment, you always hate the big guy. It's fine, I'm not upset about it at all," he revealed.

Rollins further spoke about the possibility of a match between him and Brock Lesnar, something that has not really happened, yet.

According to Wrestle Zone, the former champ revealed that fans might actually get to see "Seth Rollins versus Brock Lesnar in a hotly contested match over the richest title in the industry."