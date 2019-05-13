Seth Rollins: On 'Part-time' Champions, Working with Brock Lesnar & Dean Ambrose Leaving WWE

Seth Rollins has been one of the top stars in the WWE over the last five years. And he has done so by not just holding onto titles - be it the WWE Championship, the Raw Tag Team Title or the Intercontinental title, but by also being a top performer in week in week out for the comany. 'The Architect' hit an all-time high by capturing the WWE Universal title, pinning Brock Lesnar in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 35 in front of 82,265 people at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.The title change came as a huge relief for the fans, the WWE Universe. A massive criticism WWE has faced over the years is by having champions 'that don't show up', especially Lesnar. While the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is a huge money-grab for WWE, his absence from weekly shows, live events and the odd Pay-Per-View did not go down well. They fans wanted the title to hold value, be respected and have a champion that, simply put, showed up to work. And that is exactly what 'Monday Night Rollins' plans to achieve."It was a nice little thing to have Brock Lesnar run roughshod with the title for two years," the current Universal Champion said during a conference call. "It was lovely to have Ronda Rousey come in and show her dominance for a year as well as the RAW Women's Champion."But, at the end of the day, the nice thing about having champions on all the live events is that people come and watch the Universal Champion or the RAW Women's Champion."To have a reliable talent like myself, Becky Lynch or Kofi Kingston, who are going to be at all of those RAW and SmackDown live events with their respective championships; that just adds something extra.The 'Beast Slayer' further added that if somebody buys a ticket to come watch a show, she or he deserves to see the champion in action."When I was a kid and I went to WWE events, it was all about seeing the person who was on top, whether that was Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart of Shawn Michaels - they were always there with their title and it made for an incredible experience from a youngsters' perspective."I think it's a cool thing the crop of champions that we have right now and I hope we can carve out our own legacies."Apart from Lesnar's attendance, Rollins revealed that he wasn't sure what to expect during their match at WrestleMania 35 but acknowledged that it was also a great experience working the 'Beast Incarnate'."He's a moody dude that goes with the flow of how he's feeling and at the end of the day," said Rollins. "Going into this match with him, I'd heard a ton of horror stories and wasn't really sure what to expect."But, when the dust settled, I put his head into the mat, pinned him 1,2,3 and, in my opinion, the right man came out on top. So, for me, it was a great experience working with him."The 32-year-old also spoke about his Shield partner leaving the company and stated that only Dean Ambrose knows what he is up to and nobody else."No one knows what's going on inside Ambrose's head except for Ambrose, (which is) probably a good thing."But does he see the 'Lunatic Fringe' make a return to the WWE?"Never say never. We've seen crazier things in WWE and we could never see Ambrose again or we could see him tomorrow night, who knows? He's the only one who knows the answer to that and time will tell obviously."But I'm happy for him, I'm hoping that he gets what he's looking for. From a personal perspective, I very much hope that we see him again."He's a good brother and I like having him around."(WWE Money In The Bank is set to be held on May 20 and will be telecast on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels.)