Seth Rollins Opens Up on Roman Reigns' Long Absence from WWE

WWE wrestlers Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns started out together in the ring with Dean Ambrose in a team called The Shield in 2012. Although the trio is no longer existent and Ambrose has left WWE to sign with All Elite Wrestling, Rollins and Reigns' love for each other has not diminished.

While Rollins' girlfriend and fellow WWE star Becky Lynch announced pregnancy two weeks ago on Raw; Reigns has been taking time off of the ring to help with his newborn children – a second pair of twins. Reigns is already a father to a daughter and twin sons, and now his family has welcomed twin daughters.

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins spoke about his dear friend's long absence from the arena. He seemed jubilant when speaking about Reigns and wife Galina Joelle Becker welcoming yet another set of twins.

ALSO READ | From Bret Hart to Triple H: The Undertaker Lists Favourite Opponents in His 3-decade Long WWE Career

"Oh yeah. They're just turning out twins, man. This is their second set of twins now, which is crazy to me. I've never met anyone that had two sets of twins back-to-back".

Rollins further said, "I was fortunate to get the news a while back, and it was nice to see him come out and explain why he's been taking time off. He's got five kids running around at home, and he's trying to help the wife out and make sure everybody's safe. It's awesome. It seems like everybody is getting in on the new kid thing these days".

The Monday Night Messiah concluded his wide-ranging interview by thanking the fans for continuous adoration even during the pandemic.

"The fact that we've had so much support from our fan base, it means a lot. They've stuck with us, and that says a lot about our relationship with our fan base and how much they care about us as performers and people".