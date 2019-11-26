Seth Rollins' Possible Heel Turn Sees WWE Universal Champion Say 'I Knew You Had It In You'

Monday Night's edition of Raw saw a possible heel turn on the part of former two-time Universal Champion Seth Rollins. The Red Brand started off the evening with Rollins calling for a Town Hall where he ranted about how badly they had lost at WWE Survivor Series. Rollins also went on to humiliate the roster and in turn berated the likes of Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio for their respective losses at the brand war with SmackDown and NXT at Survivor Series.

However, everyone soon turned their back on Rollins to head back to the locker room, save Kevin Owens, who emerged on the aprons only to shut Rollins with a stunner before walking off.

WWE took to Twitter to share a clip of the events that transpired, alongside the caption, "@WWERollins had A LOT to say about #SurvivorSeries last night. @FightOwensFight clearly didn't want to hear any of it... #RAW."

Turns out the new Universal Champion had some words for Rollins following his epic rant.

Taking to Twitter 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt posted a cryptic message hinting towards the fact that he knew Seth Rollins had it in him all the time. Wyatt posted, "I knew you had it in you Seth."

I knew you had it in you Seth — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 26, 2019

Fans too reacted to the possible heel turn in a surprisingly positive manner with many stating that Rollins perhaps excels better as a heel than a babyface on WWE.

Here's what they wrote:

This segment was Gold. As much as I like face Rollins. HEEL ROLLINS is what the show needs. — Langford_artist (@ArtistLangford) November 26, 2019

lets be honest, heel rollins was better than face rollins — Bhabie Girl ?? (@crazy_cupcake99) November 26, 2019

I usually dislike talk segments kicking off Raw but I enjoyed this, Seth Rollins was brilliant in his role as a whiny heel. He's a natural in the role... #SethRollins #WweRaw pic.twitter.com/XTQ1ugVDWL — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph) November 26, 2019

Great start to the show. Rollins is a god awful face, needed this turn for a while and I'm here for it. — OS (@0rthodoxStan) November 26, 2019

Monday Night Raw eventually saw the fight between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins end in a no-contest when the former was attacked by AOP, who left a prone Owens in the ring only for Rollins to hit two stomps on him to close the show.

