Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
2-min read

Seth Rollins' Possible Heel Turn Sees WWE Universal Champion Say 'I Knew You Had It In You'

Seth Rolins humiliated the WWE Raw roster and berated the likes of Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Seth Rollins' Possible Heel Turn Sees WWE Universal Champion Say 'I Knew You Had It In You'
Seth Rollins. (Photo Credit: WWE)

Monday Night's edition of Raw saw a possible heel turn on the part of former two-time Universal Champion Seth Rollins. The Red Brand started off the evening with Rollins calling for a Town Hall where he ranted about how badly they had lost at WWE Survivor Series. Rollins also went on to humiliate the roster and in turn berated the likes of Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio for their respective losses at the brand war with SmackDown and NXT at Survivor Series.

However, everyone soon turned their back on Rollins to head back to the locker room, save Kevin Owens, who emerged on the aprons only to shut Rollins with a stunner before walking off.

WWE took to Twitter to share a clip of the events that transpired, alongside the caption, "@WWERollins had A LOT to say about #SurvivorSeries last night. @FightOwensFight clearly didn't want to hear any of it... #RAW."

Turns out the new Universal Champion had some words for Rollins following his epic rant.

Taking to Twitter 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt posted a cryptic message hinting towards the fact that he knew Seth Rollins had it in him all the time. Wyatt posted, "I knew you had it in you Seth."

Fans too reacted to the possible heel turn in a surprisingly positive manner with many stating that Rollins perhaps excels better as a heel than a babyface on WWE.

Here's what they wrote:

Monday Night Raw eventually saw the fight between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins end in a no-contest when the former was attacked by AOP, who left a prone Owens in the ring only for Rollins to hit two stomps on him to close the show.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram