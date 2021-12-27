Seth Rollins Tests Positive for Covid-19 Just Days Ahead of Next WWE Pay-per-view Day 1

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The multiple-time world champion took to Twitter to inform the development. “Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!," Rollins tweeted.

Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 27, 2021

PW Insider reported that as many as seven matches of December 26’s WWE live MSG event were cancelled. The advertised matches, Kevin Owens vs Big E vs Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch in steel cage matches, didn’t happen because Big E, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair were not backstage at Madison Square Garden.

The main event for WWE’s live event in Tampa was also changed. According to Wrestling INC., Roman Reigns will not be at the house show, and the new main event is Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs The Usos.

The positive covid test also raises doubts over Seth Rollins’ participation in WWE’ next PPV, Day 1, where he was scheduled to take on Big E, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 4 Way Match for the WWE title.

Similarly, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins’ wife, who was also absent from the WWE Live event, is scheduled to defend her RAW Women’s title against Liv Morgan at Day 1.

The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

