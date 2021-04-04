SEV vs ATM Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Atletico Madrid’s will take on Sevilla in what will be a big test for their title hopes at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in La Liga. They come into this match after 20 wins and just two losses across 28 games, and this has put them well clear of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the title race.

They are sweating over the fitness of Joao Felix. He missed out the match against Luxembourg due to injury. If he does not make it, Koke should pair up with Suarez.

Sevilla, on the other hand, have bagged seven points from their last three league matches. They have beaten Real Betis and Elche at home and then earned a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid.

For Sevilla, Aleix Vidal is still doubtful owing to a hamstring injury and this could see him out for a month. For them, the big boost will be the return of Fernando who is back in the squad and could start on the bench for this match.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Monday, March 05 – 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

