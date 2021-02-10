SEV vs FCB Dream11 Predictions, Copa Del Rey 2020-21 Sevilla vs Barcelona Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Barcelona will clash with Sevilla on Thursday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals as they aim to record their 31st cup title. The Catalans happen to be Atletico Madrid's closest challengers in La Liga, courtesy of five consecutive victories.

Barcelona have enjoyed dominance against Sevilla – they have been victorious 36 times. For them, defender Ronald Araujo has sustained a sprain to his ankle and hence, he will join the likes of Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique in the injured room.

Sevilla will welcome star midfielder and former Barcelona man Ivan Rakitic to their midfield after he has served a one-match suspension.

Copa del Rey 2020-21 Sevilla vs Barcelona game will commence at 1.30 am IST.

Sevilla vs Barcelona will not be shown on any TV channel in India. The live stream will not be available in India.

Thursday, February 11 – 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-captain: Lucas Ocampos

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet

Midfielders: Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Lucas Ocampos

SEV vs FCB, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Sevilla possible starting line-up vs Barcelona: Bounou; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Karim Rekik; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

SEV vs FCB, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Barcelona possible starting line-up vs Sevilla: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi