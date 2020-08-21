SEV Vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction Europa League 2019-20, Sevilla Vs Inter Milan Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Sevilla (SEV) will lock horns with Inter Milan (INT) in the final match of Europa League 2019-20. The match will be held on Saturday August 22 at the Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20, Sevilla Vs Inter Milan will commence from 12:30 AM.

Both the teams will give their best shot to bag the title. In the semis, Sevilla stunned Manchester United 2-1. Whereas, Inter Milan outclassed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0.

SEV vs INT Europa League 2019-20 Dream11 team for Sevilla Vs Inter Milan

Sevilla are worried about key attacker Lucas Ocampos after he limped off the ground against United. The Spanish giants are expected to go with the unchanged squad in tonight’s game.

On the other side, Inter Milan will be without Matias Vecino due to a knee issue.

Europa League 2019-20 SEV vs INT Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla Vs Inter Milan Captain: Lukaku

Europa League 2019-20 SEV vs INT Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla Vs Inter Milan Vice-Captain: Martinez

Europa League 2019-20 SEV vs INT Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla Vs Inter Milan Goalkeeper: Handanovic

Europa League 2019-20 SEV vs INT Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla Vs Inter Milan Defenders: Young, Reguilon, Kounde, Navas

Europa League 2019-20 SEV vs INT Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla Vs Inter Milan Midfielders: Barella, Brozovic, Banega, Ocampos

Europa League 2019-20 SEV vs INT Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla Vs Inter Milan Strikers: Martinez, Lukaku

Europa League 2019-20 SEV vs INT, Sevilla probable lineup vs Inter Milan: Bounou, Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Reguilon, Fernando, Jordan, Banega, Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Suso

Europa League 2019-20 SEV vs INT, Inter Milan probable lineup vs Sevilla: Martinez, Lukaku, Handanovic, Barella, Brozovic, Godin, Bastoni, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio, Gagliardini, Young,