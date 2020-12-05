SEV vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21, Sevilla vs Real Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Both Sevilla and Real Madrid's performance in the La Liga 2020-21 tournament has been quite satisfactory. The two teams are placed one after the other on the La Liga 2020-21 point table. Further, the two teams have managed to register their win in five matches each till now. Real Madrid have 17 points from 10 matches while Sevilla have 16 points from nine matches.

The La Liga 2020-21, Sevilla vs Real Madrid is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. The match will commence from 8:45 PM IST.

In the previous outing in the La Liga league, Sevilla registered their win against Huesca by 1-0 while Real Madrid lost the match Alaves by 1-2 in the ongoing tournament.

La Liga 2020-21, Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming

Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook. La Liga's official Facebook page will stream the game at 8:45 PM IST on Saturday, December 5.

La Liga 2020-21, Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Match Details

The kick-off between Sevilla and Real Madrid will commence from 8:45 PM IST on Saturday, December 5. The outing will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

SEV vs RM La Liga 2020-21 Dream11 Team for Sevilla vs Real Madrid

La Liga 2020-21 SEV vs RM Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla vs Real Madrid Captain: Karim Benzema

La Liga 2020-21 SEV vs RM Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla vs Real Madrid Vice Captain: Luuk de Jong

La Liga 2020-21 SEV vs RM Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla vs Real Madrid goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

La Liga 2020-21 SEV vs RM Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla vs Real Madrid Defenders: Raphael Varane, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas

La Liga 2020-21 SEV vs RM Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla vs Real Madrid Midfielders: Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic

La Liga 2020-21 SEV vs RM Dream 11 Prediction, Sevilla vs Real Madrid strikers: Karim Benzema, Luuk de Jong

La Liga 2020-21 SEV vs RM, Sevilla probable lineup vs Real Madrid: Yassine Bounou; Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas; Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Joan Jordan; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Oliver Torres

La Liga 2020-21 SEV vs RM, Real Madrid probable lineup vs Sevilla: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Martin Odegaard; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema