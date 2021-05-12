Seven-day Quarantine for Indian Shooters in Zagreb

The 28-member national shooting contingent, which reached Croatia in the early hours of Wednesday, will undergo seven days of quarantine before stepping out for practice. The squad includes 13 Olympic-bound shooters. “The Indian team will stay inside their hotel in Zagreb for seven days. The shooters will do physical training as well as dry training inside their rooms," a coach told IANS. Since the Indian shooting team will be staying in Croatia till July, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) with the help of Croatia Shooting Federation (CSF) has made a provision for Indian food at the team hotel.

“It is a good idea to arrange Indian food as we will be directly going to Tokyo [Olympics] from Croatia," said a shooter.

The NRAI had also arranged a charter flight to Croatia on Tuesday.

The national team will compete in the European Shooting Championships scheduled to be held in Osijek from May 21 and the Zagreb World Cup in June.

Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Tomar, Apurvi Chandela, Anjum Moudgil, Elavenil Valavi and Tejaswini Sawant have qualified for Olympics in rifle shooting events.

The pistol shooting team consists of Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat and Yashaswini Singh.

