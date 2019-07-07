Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Seven of 10 Top Firms Add Rs 53,732 Crore in M-cap, HDFC Leads

Tata Consultancy Services , Infosys and ICICI Bank were the only companies in the top-10 list which suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

PTI

Updated:July 7, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Seven of 10 Top Firms Add Rs 53,732 Crore in M-cap, HDFC Leads
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...

New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 53,732.55 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC emerging as the biggest gainer.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and ICICI Bank were the only companies in the top-10 list which suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday. Among the gainers, the valuation of HDFC zoomed Rs 14,941.11 crore to Rs 3,93,135.72 crore.

SBI's m-cap rallied Rs 8,656.87 crore to Rs 3,30,746.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 7,925.16 to reach Rs 6,76,480.35 crore. The market valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd advanced Rs 7,860.21 crore to Rs 2,89,760.94 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 6,742.25 crore to Rs 3,42,567.46 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) added Rs 6,719.38 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 8,00,366.99 crore, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) added Rs 887.57 crore to reach Rs 3,87,802.46 crore. In contrast, the valuation of TCS plunged Rs 24,615.64 crore to Rs 8,11,134.24 crore and that of Infosys dropped Rs 5,985.44 crore to Rs 3,13,798.50 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation dipped Rs 610.96 crore to Rs 2,81,494.51 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS was placed at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL, ITC, SBI, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank.

Over the last week, the BSE Sensex gained Rs 118.75 points to close at 39,513.39 on Friday. However, benchmark equity indices closed with sharp losses Friday after the Budget proposal to raise public shareholding threshold fanned fears of oversupply of new papers in an already overbought market.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram