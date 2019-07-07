Seven of 10 Top Firms Add Rs 53,732 Crore in M-cap, HDFC Leads
Tata Consultancy Services , Infosys and ICICI Bank were the only companies in the top-10 list which suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 53,732.55 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC emerging as the biggest gainer.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and ICICI Bank were the only companies in the top-10 list which suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday. Among the gainers, the valuation of HDFC zoomed Rs 14,941.11 crore to Rs 3,93,135.72 crore.
SBI's m-cap rallied Rs 8,656.87 crore to Rs 3,30,746.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 7,925.16 to reach Rs 6,76,480.35 crore. The market valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd advanced Rs 7,860.21 crore to Rs 2,89,760.94 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 6,742.25 crore to Rs 3,42,567.46 crore.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) added Rs 6,719.38 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 8,00,366.99 crore, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) added Rs 887.57 crore to reach Rs 3,87,802.46 crore. In contrast, the valuation of TCS plunged Rs 24,615.64 crore to Rs 8,11,134.24 crore and that of Infosys dropped Rs 5,985.44 crore to Rs 3,13,798.50 crore.
ICICI Bank's valuation dipped Rs 610.96 crore to Rs 2,81,494.51 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS was placed at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL, ITC, SBI, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank.
Over the last week, the BSE Sensex gained Rs 118.75 points to close at 39,513.39 on Friday. However, benchmark equity indices closed with sharp losses Friday after the Budget proposal to raise public shareholding threshold fanned fears of oversupply of new papers in an already overbought market.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actress Esha Gupta Accuses Man of Inappropriate Behaviour, Says 'I Felt Getting Raped'
- This Bajaj Pulsar 180 Modified to Look Like Ducati Scrambler Looks Legit
- BCCI Files Written Complaint After Anti-India Banners Fly During India-Sri Lanka Clash
- Kohli Keeps His Promise, Arranges Tickets For 87 Year-Old Charulata Patel
- With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s