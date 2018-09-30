English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sevilla Fans Injured After Fence Collapses at Eibar
Eight soccer fans were taken to hospital in Spain on Saturday after a barrier collapsed at La Liga side Eibar's Ipurua stadium as Sevilla supporters celebrated a goal during a 3-1 win.
(Image credit: Twitter)
Eight soccer fans were taken to hospital in Spain on Saturday after a barrier collapsed at La Liga side Eibar's Ipurua stadium as Sevilla supporters celebrated a goal during a 3-1 win.
"In the end, and pending confirmation from the emergency services, eight Sevilla supporters have been taken to Mendaro hospital. None of the injuries are serious," said Eibar in a statement on their official Twitter account.
The barrier collapsed as dozens of travelling supporters standing behind the goal spilled on to the pitch after Ever Banega converted a penalty in the 58th minute to put Sevilla 2-0 up.
Play was stopped for eight minutes while stewards and emergency services attended the supporters.
In a message on Twitter, Sevilla dedicated the win to the fans affected.
"Three goals and three more points in Ipurua. The victory is dedicated to our supporters who suffered today in the accident in the stand. We hope they recover soon," said the club.
