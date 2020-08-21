Sevilla vs Inter Milan Europa League: Sevilla's Road to Final And History

Spanish giants Sevilla will lockhorns with Inter Milan on Saturday, August 22 at Rhein Energie Stadion. The match is scheduled to start at 12.30am and will mark the first ever European meeting between the two teams. Before their clash scheduled for Saturday, here’s a look at Sevilla’s journey to the finale of the UEFA Europa League.

Sevilla Road to UEFA Europa League: Group Stage and Knockout

Last 32: Sevilla 1-1 CFR Cluj (Sevilla progress on away goals)

In the first leg of the last 32 draw, Sevilla drew 1-1 with CFR Cluj in an away fixture. Whereas in the second leg, Sevilla and CFR Cluj fixture ended in a goalless draw but host side Sevilla won the match on the basis of away goals.

Last 16: Sevilla 2-0 Roma

Sevilla faced Roma in the round of 16 clash. The Spanish outfit easily made their way into the last eight with goals coming from Sergio Reguilon and En-Nesyri.

Quarter-finals: Wolves 0-1 Sevilla

Despite an outstanding performance by Wolves throughout the season, Sevilla managed to stun the hosts with a 88th minute goal coming from Lucas Ocampos.

Semi-finals: Sevilla 2-1 Manchester United

One of the best game displays from Sevilla came in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals match against Manchester United. Though the Red Devils netted an early goal in the ninth minute with a penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes. Sevilla came from behind to score an equalizer in the 26th minute. Later, in the 78th minute, de Jong netted another goal for his side to seal their semi-finals berth.

SEVILLA EUROPA LEAGUE HISTORY

Sevilla have won the UEFA Europa League a record five times. They won the Europa League in 2005-06, 2006-07, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 seasons.