WATCH | Sevilla's 37-pass Team Goal Involving All 11 Players Against Valencia

The Copa del Rey in Spain witnessed one of the greatest team goals of all time in the match between Sevilla and Valencia. As Sevilla advanced to the quarterfinals of the annual Spanish football competition on Wednesday defeating Valencia 3-0 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, it was not the scoreline but an outrageous second goal from the hosts that has made headlines. Luuk de Jong opened the scoring in the 20th minute and struck once again in the 33rd to take his side up 2-0. In between the 31st and 33rd minute the host team achieved something special.

How did it all start? Like in most such team goals it began with Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou putting the ball forward. Luuk de Jong then took control of the ball and in the following 35 seconds, the La Liga side showed immense composure and some deft ball-handling skills. The Sevilla players were able to pass the ball around which involved 37 uninterrupted passes between all the playing 11, making it this season's golden standard. In the end De Jong, who kept the ball rolling then made it 2-0 after putting the finishing touch on a spectacular team goal. This goal is now the longest sequence to a goal from any La Liga team this season in all competitions.

If the spectacular team-goal wasn't enough, Ivan Rakitic made it 3-0 with a nice chip in the 38th minute.

The Spanish club took to social media to share the magical goal for everyone to witness. Sevilla posted a short video clip on their official Twitter handle. The video has garnered over 4.2 lakh views and close to 3,000 likes on the micro blogging site.

Watch the spectacular pass-goal here:

Sevilla went on to secure a place in the quarterfinals of this season's Copa del Rey, joining the likes of Barcelona, Real Betis, Villarreal, Levante and Almeria with two rounds of 16 games still to be played.