Sexual Harassment Allegations Are Nothing New In Indian Sport, It Crosses Several Disciplines-From Football To Cricket To Cycling

Recent sexual allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh may be a first in the world of Indian wrestling, but the nature of allegations are nothing new as far as the history of Indian sport is concerned. Just a few days ago, a women’s coach had alleged that former Hockey player Sandeep Singh, who is also a minister in the state govt, had sexually abused her. There are several incidents from the world of sports which had surfaced over the years, from cricket to Hockey and to athletics. We take a look at the several such incidents which generated headlines on sport pages for all the wrong reasons.

India U-17 women’s football team assistant coach Alex Ambrose Brought Back After Allegations of Sexual Misconduct.

In July 2022, the Indian women’s football team assistant coach Alex Ambrose was promptly sacked after he was alleged to have committed sexual misconduct during the European tour. The All India Football Federation acted promptly to bring him back to the country within the next two days.

Roman cyclist alleges ‘inappropriate behaviour’ against national team chief coach RK Sharma

Back in June 2022, a Roman cyclist had brought to notice the “inappropriate behaviour" by national team chief coach RK Sharma during an overseas training camp in Slovenia.

Several Allegations against Tamil Nadu’s track & field coach P Nagarajan by women athletes

In July 2021, as many as seven athletes accused TN coach P Nagarajan of abuse over several years. Moreover, the track and field coach P Nagarajan was also accused of sexual abuse. A 19-year-old athlete was the first one to level such charges against Nagarajan.

Delhi Police books coach for molesting female cricketer After Gautam Gambhir stepped in

In January 2020, a female cricketer had accused her coach in the Nizamuddin area of sexually molesting her. She had reached out to Delhi MP and cricketer Gautam Gambhir who helped her file an FIR.

Female gymnast allegations against coach for making lewd comments

In September 2014, a women gymnast had accused her coach of sexual harassment. She had said that her coach Manoj Rana and fellow gymnast Chandan Pathak of made lewd comments against her during a training camp at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in the capital.

Tamil Nadu State Amateur Boxing Association Secretary accused of seeking sexual favors

Tamil Nadu State Amateur Boxing Association Secretary faced multiple charges after one of the women boxers had accused him of harassment, molestation and criminal intimidation. She alleged that A K Karunakaran had misbehaved with her, asking her ‘to cooperate’ if she wished to be selected for important events.

Women hockey team member accuse coach of sexual harassment

In July 2010, a member of the Indian women’s hockey team accused team’s coach and Olympian, Maharaj Kishan Kaushik, of sexual harassment.

Allegations against Andhra Cricket Association secretary for seeking sexual favours

In the year 2009, allegations emerged against Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary for asking for sexual favours for inclusion in the team.

