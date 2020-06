SH vs BRF Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Shandong Heroes vs Beijing Royal Fighters - Playing V, Basketball

In another CBA League 2019-20 fixture scheduled for Tuesday, Shandong Heroes will clash against Beijing Royal Fighters. The 2019-20 Chinese Basketball League SH vs BRF fixture is scheduled to take place at 5.30pm IST on June 23 at China Stadium.

The hosts currently rank ninth on the standing table for the Chinese Basketball League points table. The first stage two game was played against Tianjin Pioneers, claiming a narrow victory of 84-83. The Royal Fighters, on the other hand, are at the 17th position. They were defeated by Fujian Sturgeons on June 21, by a 121-108 margin.

Chinese Basketball League Shandong Heroes vs Beijing Royal Fighters: SH vs BRF Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League SH vs BRF, Shandong Heroes vs Beijing Royal Fighters Dream11 Point Guard: Qinpeng Zhang

CBA League SH vs BRF, Shandong Heroes vs Beijing Royal Fighters Dream11 Shooting Guard: Ruheng Wang, Kyle Fogg

CBA League SH vs BRF, Shandong Heroes vs Beijing Royal Fighters Dream11 Small Forward: Zian Chen, Jingyu Li

CBA League SH vs BRF, Shandong Heroes vs Beijing Royal Fighters Dream11 Power Forward: Arnett Moultrie

CBA League SH vs BRF, Shandong Heroes vs Beijing Royal Fighters Dream11 Centre: Cheng Jia, Shaojie Wang

CBA League SH vs BRF, Shandong Heroes possible starting lineup vs Beijing Royal Fighters: Qinpeng Zhang, Ruheng Wang, Jingyu Li, HanLin Tao, Cheng Jia

CBA League SH vs BRF, Beijing Royal Fighters possible starting lineup vs Shandong Heroes: Yue Sun, Kyle Fogg, Zian Chen, Arnett Moultrie, Shaojie Wang