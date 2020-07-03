SH vs JNT Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Shandong Heroes vs Jilin Northeast Tigers - Playing V, Basketball

Shandong Heroes (SH) will lock horns with Jilin Northeast Tigers (JNT) in the second phase of the 2019-20 Chinese Basketball League. Both the teams that will be playing their scheduled fixture on July 3, have lost their latest matches. SH were defeated by Brave Dragons by a margin of one point. The final score of the match held on June 30 read 102-103. JNT, on the other hand, were defeated by Dragons by 102-105. This match too was held on June 30. Right now, they stand 10th on the league table whereas



Shandong Heroes are 9th.

Chinese Basketball League Shandong Heroes vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11: SH vs JLN Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League SF vs JLN, Shandong Heroes vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Point Guard: Z Hui, J Cui

CBA League SF vs JLN, Shandong Heroes vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Shooting Guard: R Wang, H Li

CBA League SF vs JLN, Shandong Heroes vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Small Forward: J Li

CBA League SF vs JLN, Shandong Heroes vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Power Forward: H Tao

CBA League SF vs JLN, Shandong Heroes vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Centre: H Dai, A Lee

CBA League SF vs JLN, Shandong Heroes possible starting lineup vs Jilin Northeast Tigers: H Tao, J Li, H Li, R Wang, Z Hui

CBA League SF vs JLN, Jilin Northeast Tigers possible starting lineup vs Shandog Heroes: H Dai, A Lee, J Cui, S Hill, C Zhong