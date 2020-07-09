SPORTS

1-MIN READ

SH vs ZL Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Shandong Heroes Vs Zhejiang Lions - Playing V, Basketball

Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Shandong Heroes will be up against Zhejiang Lions for their upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20. The match will be held on Thursday July 9 at 5:30 PM. Shandong Heroes are currently placed at number 8 on the points table while the Lions are placed at number 5. Shandong Heroes won their latest match against Leopards 111-107. Lions, meanwhile, have lost the fixture against the Golden Bulls on the same day. The final score of the match read 98-109.

Chinese Basketball League Shandong Heroes Vs Zhejiang Lions: SH vs ZL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League SH vs ZL, Shandong Heroes Vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Point Guard: Y Zhao, Q Zhang

CBA League SH vs ZL, Shandong Heroes Vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Shooting Guard: J Zhao, R Wang

CBA League SH vs ZL, Shandong Heroes Vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Small Forward: J Li

CBA League SH vs ZL, Shandong Heroes Vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Power Forward: R Su, C Peidong

CBA League SH vs ZL, Shandong Heroes Vs Zhejiang Lions Dream11 Centre: J Hu

CBA League SH vs ZL, Shandong Heroes possible starting lineup vs Zhejiang Lions: Q Zhang, R Wang, C Peidong, H Tao, C Jia

CBA League SH vs ZL, Zhejiang Lions possible starting lineup vs Shandong Heroes: J Hu, R Su, J Li, J Zhao, Y Zhao

