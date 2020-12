SHA vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group B match, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid - Playing XI, Football

Real Madrid will look to retain their top spot in the Group B table when they travel to Shakhtar for the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 fixture on Tuesday, December 1. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Shakhtar vs Real Madrid match will be hosted at the National Sports Complex Olympiyskiy. In their last match, Shakhtar were up against table-toppers Monchengladbach and lost the match 4-0. Meanwhile, Real Madrid defeated Inter Milan 2-0 in their previous game.

As per the group table standing, Shakhtar are third on the league table with four points. Whereas Real Madrid have seven points next to their name from four games. They are, right now, second on the slot.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 game between Shakhtar and Real Madrid is scheduled to kick off at 11:25 pm IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Shakhtar vs Real Madrid: SHA vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 SHA vs RM, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid Dream11 Captain: Mendy

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 SHA vs RM, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid Dream11 Vice-Captain: Rodrygo

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 SHA vs RM, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid Dream11 Goalkeeper: Courtois

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 SHA vs RM, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid Dream11 Defenders: Vazquez, Varane, Bondar, Mendy

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 SHA vs RM, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid Dream11 Midfielders: Maycon, Kroos, Odegaard

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 SHA vs RM, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid Dream11 Strikers: Benzema, Tete, Rodrygo

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 SHA vs RM, Shakhtar starting line-up vs Real Madrid: Trubin; Dodo, Vitao, Bondar, Matvienko; Kovalenko, Stepanenko; Tete, Marlos, Taison; Moraes

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 SHA vs RM, Real Madrid starting line-up vs Shakhtar: Courtois; Vazquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Kroos, Odegaard; Rodrygo, Benzema, Asensio