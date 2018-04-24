Shahzar Rizvi's Silver Opens India's Account at ISSF World Cup

: Shahzar Rizvi on Tuesday clinched India's first medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup here, winning a silver in the 10m air pistol event. Rizvi, who had won the gold medal in his first appearance in the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico in March, fell short by just 0.2 points this time. He bagged the silver medal in the intriguing contest, scoring 239.8.Russia's Artem Chernousov clinched the gold medal with a final score of 240 while the bronze went to Bulgaria's Samuil Donkov who shot a total score of 217.1. After Indian shooters drew a blank on the first two days, the onus was on Rizvi and Commonwealth Games medallists Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharval to end the country's medal drought.Rizvi qualified for the final as the sixth best shooter with a score of 582.However, it was disappointment for both Mitharval and Rai as both of them failed to make it to the final round. While Mitharval finished 11th with a score of 581, Rai was further behind on the 38th spot with a disappointing score of 575.