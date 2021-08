Long jumper Shaili Singh won the silver medal at the U20 World Athletics Championships on Sunday with a best jump of 6.59m. European Champion Maja Askag of Sweden won by just a centimetre as she took home the gold medal with a best leap of 6.60m. This is India’s third medal at the Championships after Amit Khatri won silver in 10000m race walk and the Indian team bagged bronze in mixed 4x400m relay.

