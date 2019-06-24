Shane McMahon Challenges Roman Reigns to Handicap Match on Monday Night Raw

Roman Reigns finally managed to gain an upper hand, defeating Drew McIntyre, despite continuous interference from Shane McMahon at the WWE Stomping Grounds pay per view on Sunday. A Superman punch and a spear on McIntyre got Reigns the win as he tossed McMahon over the top rope in between. In a backstage interview following the loss at Stomping Grounds, Shane McMahon has now challenged Reigns to a handicap match on Raw against him and Drew McIntyre.

While Reigns is yet to accept, the match is most likely to happen this week on Raw.

The defeat comes mere days after Reigns totally annihilated the chairman's son on Raw, that itself had followed a surprising victory over Roman Reigns earlier this month at the WWE Super ShowDown.

Raw's Monday night edition will also see the new United States Champion Ricochet, going one-on-one with AJ Styles in a non-title match, after the former defeated Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds to clinch the title. Taking to their official Twitter handle, WWE confirmed the same.

Ricochet took full advantage of his first singles title opportunity at a pay per view to defeat Samoa Joe and capture the United States Championship.

However, soon after his win AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson invited themselves into the new titleholder's photoshoot, with The Phenomenal One saying he would see Ricochet on Raw.