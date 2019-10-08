Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer Enters Pre-Quarterfinals With Win Over Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Shanghai: Ruthless Roger Federer claimed victory in his Shanghai Masters opener on Tuesday with a straight-sets win over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The 38-year-old Swiss won 6-2, 7-6 (5) and plays Belgium's 13th seed David Goffin or Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the last 16.

The third-ranked Federer is looking to end the season on a high with a fourth title of the year -- although he failed to win a 21st Grand Slam this season.

The 46th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas put up a better fight in the second set, forcing the tie break and taking a 2-0 and then 4-1 lead in it.

But cheered on by his band of local supporters, who held aloft banners proclaiming their hero "superhuman", Federer won the tie break -- and the match -- with a forehand smash.

Roger's Revenge 💪 After falling to Ramos-Vinolas at this stage in 2015, @rogerfederer defeats the 🇪🇸 6-2, 7-6(5) at the #RolexShMasters. pic.twitter.com/4KKO41tnIy — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 8, 2019

RUBLEV UPSETS CORIC

Unseeded Andrey Rublev of Russia upset Borna Coric of Croatia 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.

The 12th-seeded Coric was runner-up in Shanghai last year, losing to Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final.

Two Americans - 16th-seeded John Isner and Reilly Opelka - are through to the second round.

Isner ousted Alex De Minaur of Australia 7-6 (1), 6-4, and Opelka defeated Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-4.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the U.S. Open last month, posted a 6-2, 6-1 first-round victory over Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.

It was a 36th win of the season for the 11th-seeded Berrettini. He has won 30 of those matches since defeating Struff on April 22.

