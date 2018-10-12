English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shanghai Masters: Zverev Blames 'Superstition' For 'Ridiculous' Use of Towels
Alexander Zverev weighed in on the debate about players' use of towels Friday, saying those who wipe down after every point are "ridiculous" and do it for superstition, not sweat.
Alexander Zverev weighed in on the debate about players' use of towels Friday, saying those who wipe down after every point are "ridiculous" and do it for superstition, not sweat.
Loading...
Shanghai: Alexander Zverev weighed in on the debate about players' use of towels Friday, saying those who wipe down after every point are "ridiculous" and do it for superstition, not sweat.
There has been much discussion at the Shanghai Masters this week about the issue after Fernando Verdasco berated a ball boy at the Shenzhen Open for failing to bring his towel fast enough.
Roger Federer told reporters in Shanghai earlier this week that ball boys and girls -- who are unpaid volunteers -- should be given as much respect as anyone else.
There have been calls for towel rails to be placed at the back of courts so ball kids do not have to bring the sweaty towels to players every few minutes, when they wipe their faces and hands between points.
That system will be tried out at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan next month.
"There are some players -- some American players, some other players -- that go for the towel literally after every single point," said the 21-year-old German prodigy Zverev. "That's a bit ridiculous, in my perspective.
"You serve an ace or a double fault, or your opponent serves an ace, and the poor ball kid has to keep running for the towel just because it's a superstition and it's not a use because you're sweating too much or something like that.
"I mean, some players literally use it as superstition. That's not the purpose for it."
There has been much discussion at the Shanghai Masters this week about the issue after Fernando Verdasco berated a ball boy at the Shenzhen Open for failing to bring his towel fast enough.
Roger Federer told reporters in Shanghai earlier this week that ball boys and girls -- who are unpaid volunteers -- should be given as much respect as anyone else.
There have been calls for towel rails to be placed at the back of courts so ball kids do not have to bring the sweaty towels to players every few minutes, when they wipe their faces and hands between points.
That system will be tried out at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan next month.
"There are some players -- some American players, some other players -- that go for the towel literally after every single point," said the 21-year-old German prodigy Zverev. "That's a bit ridiculous, in my perspective.
"You serve an ace or a double fault, or your opponent serves an ace, and the poor ball kid has to keep running for the towel just because it's a superstition and it's not a use because you're sweating too much or something like that.
"I mean, some players literally use it as superstition. That's not the purpose for it."
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tumbbad Movie Review: A Visually Stunning Tale of Greed, Courage and Prophecies
- Shashi Tharoor Accepts Defeat After Kids Pronounce 'Floccinaucinihilipilification' With Ease
- Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 First Ride Review: A Different League
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
- Apple Gets Critical iPhone Technology in $600 Million Dialog Deal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...